RICH LOWRY: Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics

We’ve passed the peak of woke politics in the United States, and the Harris for president campaign is the leading indicator.

Of all the things that Kamala Harris wants you to know about her — that she grew up in a middle-class family, that she’s not Joe Biden, that she has a “to-do list” for the American people — perhaps foremost among them is that she’s not woke.

She doesn’t have any rote line asserting this, but achieving distance from the fashionable left-wing politics that defined the Trump years and their immediate aftermath motivates much of what she says and does.

That Harris now feels compelled to disavow so many of the ideas that she once embraced is powerful testament to their political toxicity.

An idea has won or lost in American politics when both parties favor or oppose it, or simply don’t want to fight over it anymore. Ronald Regan’s economics truly prevailed when the Democratic Party, via Bill Clinton in the early 1990s, accepted his basic approach. Gay marriage won politically when Republicans decided to stop talking about the issue.

By this standard, woke attitudes and policies are in marked decline, and Harris is Exhibit A. Except for her abortion radicalism, she’s turned her back on much of what she once professed to believe or sympathize with. Defund the police? Absolutely not. Abolish ICE? No way. DEI? Haven’t heard of it. Medicare for All? That was a long time ago. The Green New Deal? Let’s not get carried away.

She has backed off her extravagant positions on the trans issue and the border. She now insists that rather than pushing the envelope on either, she simply wants to follow the law. You could be forgiven for thinking the only pronouns she knows are she/her and he/him. Harris doesn’t bring up identity politics at all. Not only does she not talk about the once-ubiquitous concepts of white privilege or “equity,” she doesn’t even talk about breaking the glass ceiling or the history-making nature of her candidacy.

Listening to her campaign, you’d have no idea that the twin “isms” — racism and sexism — have been consuming obsessions of the left for years now. There’s also no hint of the hostility to law enforcement that characterized progressivism with the rise of Black Lives Matter. No, Harris is a Glockwielding tough-as-nails prosecutor, who, you might have heard, is the only person in the race who has prosecuted transnational gangs.

This is as complete a volte-face as we’ve seen in recent American politics. In French Revolution terms, Harris once was a fellow traveler with Robespierre, the famous radical, but now is happy to go along with the Thermidorian Reaction that toppled him. It’s as if William Jennings Bryan decided, after inveighing against them so famously, that the gold standard and Eastern financial interests weren’t so bad after all.

What happened is that many Democratic politicians believed that the reaction to Trump and the revulsion over the killing of George Floyd had fundamentally reoriented American politics and the hot-house leftism of college campus could be exported to the country at large. In reality, most people were never on board. Joe Biden wouldn’t have won the presidency in 2020 if he’d been woke, and Harris wouldn’t be locked in a tight race now if she were still running on her erstwhile causes.

By no means does this suggest that woke priorities are on their way out. They are still dominant in academia and in other elite institutions, and if she wins, Harris could still pursue them. Her sincerity is neither here nor there, though. That a politician who marinated for decades in progressive California and who once espoused or sounded favorable to every single woke priority realizes that she can’t do so and appeal to a majority of Americans speaks volumes. Harris doesn’t have great political instincts, yet even she gets this.

