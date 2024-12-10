RICH LOWRY: The end of a scam

Joe Biden was always a scam, and his pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, is just the latest evidence.

How appropriate that the Biden presidency is ending with an act of self-dealing that he and his allies insisted, with great righteousness, would never happen. Joe Biden was always a scam, and his pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, is just the latest evidence.

No one should have believed Biden’s flagrant lie that he wouldn’t pardon Hunter for his tax and gun crimes and other potential wrongdoing.

The president has a long record of dishonesty, about his own biography (which blew up his first presidential campaign in 1988) and especially about the family influence-peddling business that was at the root of Hunter’s tax evasion — the president’s son wouldn’t have had any money to evade taxes on if it weren’t for all the foreign largesse.

Every politician ends up shading the truth somewhere along the line, and it was going to be awkward for Joe Biden to admit that he might pardon his son. When asked about the possibility, though, the president could have said, “No comment,” or “I’m not going to discuss a hypothetical.”

Instead, he flatly denied it, and his allies wove a narrative about Biden’s abiding commitment to our system of justice. He was “a president living the rule of law” (MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann), and “a true American who believes in democracy and the way the system is supposed to work” (Joy Behar of “The View”). Etc., etc.

Now, Biden has made all the people who issued these stirring testimonials look like naifs and hacks.

In sizing up Biden and Donald Trump, the Democrats’ media supporters could have paraphrased the famous bumper sticker from a 1991 Louisiana gubernatorial election featuring two unpalatable choices: “Vote for the unimpressive hack — it’s important.”

Instead, they felt compelled to create an illusory Biden, an epic figure whose amazing personal qualities made him an indispensable buttress of our institutions and norms. He was a second coming of FDR, when the truth is that he won the presidency in 2020 by default against an unpopular incumbent buffeted by a once-in-a-hundred-years pandemic. He was restoring faith in our system, even though he routinely exceeded his constitutional authority with his executive actions and he supported a court-packing scheme. He had the health and mental acuity to serve another four years in office — never mind his marked decline that was plain for all to see.

And he was, whatever else you thought of him, rigorously ethical. This was an incredible claim given the amount of money that came sluicing into the family coffers thanks to dubious foreign actors. Biden denied knowing anything about Hunter’s business dealings — a lie. He denied meeting with any of his clients — yet another lie. And true to form and appropriately enough, he lied about the prospect of pardoning him.

In justifying his act, Biden issued a misleading statement about the case and implied that his own Justice Department engaged in a politically motivated prosecution of his son. He concluded with perhaps the most galling falsehood — “For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: Just tell the American people the truth.” Maybe, sunk in self-deception, the president somehow believes that. But no one else should.

He’s ending his term with a self-interested act that will serve only to convince more people that self-professed defenders of our institutions such as him can’t be trusted.

Rich Lowry is on X @RichLowry.