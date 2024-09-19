74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Opinion

RICH LOWRY: The new radical norm at elite colleges

Student protesters camp on the campus of Columbia University, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New Y ...
Student protesters camp on the campus of Columbia University, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. Early Tuesday, dozens of protesters took over Hamilton Hall, locking arms and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building. Columbia responded by restricting access to campus. (Pool Photo/Mary Altaffer)
More Stories
President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: How to turn illegal voters into legal ones
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: The media went from watchdog to guard dog
From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, f ...
LETTER: This wasn’t appropriate on 9/11
Rich Lowry King Features Syndicate
September 18, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The remarkable thing about Russell Rickford is that there is nothing extraordinary about him.

The Cornell University professor gained notoriety in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7 by declaring that he found the terror attack “exhilarating.”

He wasn’t specific about what was more exciting to him — the slaughter of hundreds of people at a music festival, including wounded people at point-blank range, the mass hostage-taking, the burning of people alive or the horrific sexual violence.

For the committed anti-Zionist, there must be so many exciting moments to choose from.

Afterward, Rickford apologized for his “horrible choice of words.” But his remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally at the Ithaca Commons on Oct. 15 weren’t a matter of mere vocabulary. He didn’t say “exhilarating” when he meant to use a word that means the opposite, or something less positive.

He was affirming throughout his comments about a cruel massacre. He said that “Hamas has challenged the monopoly of violence,” that “Hamas has shifted the balance of power,” that “Hamas has punctured the illusion of invincibility” and that “Hamas has changed the terms of the debate.”

All of this was unmistakable praise. Then, Rickford added to his toxic brew the contention that Palestinians and Gazans on that day “were able to breathe, they were able to breathe for the first time in years. It was exhilarating. It was energizing. And if they weren’t exhilarated by this challenge to the monopoly of violence, by this shifting of the balance of power, then they would not be human. I was exhilarated.”

The problem with this passage isn’t that the sentiment is expressed imprecisely — it’s the sentiment itself. Sadly, Rickford was correct that many Palestinians exulted in innocent Israeli civilians getting gunned down in cold blood, but this was the perverse reaction of a people twisted by hatred that no one with an ounce of humanity could excuse, let alone share in.

Rickford stipulated that he “abhors” violence and the targeting of civilians. This caveat doesn’t mean much, though, if you are full of admiration for … a violent attack that targeted civilians. It’s a little like saying, “I wholeheartedly oppose harm coming to any Olympic athletes, but the 1972 Munich massacre sure was thrilling. I have never felt so enthusiastic.”

After the controversy over his warm words for Oct. 7, Rickford took a “voluntary leave” and is now back in the classroom.

What’s outrageous isn’t that he hasn’t been disciplined by the school, but that he fits in so seamlessly. If Rickford, a history professor, went elsewhere to ply his wares, he’d in all likelihood be replaced by someone with equally pernicious views. What are the odds that Cornell is going to find — or want — a more fair-minded, down-the-middle instructor for its Socialism in America course?

That elite institutions, blessed with such enormous resources and given such influence over the development of young people, are so hostile to our own civilization is one of the scandals of the age. Thoughtless radicalism is commonplace, indeed banal. And so it is that a Russell Rickford, spouting his poisonous cliches, is only a symptom of a disease.

Rich Lowry is on Twitter @RichLowry.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

Traffic is seen backed up on eastbound I-40 west of Essex Road in California Saturday, July 27, ...
LETTER: Time to address lithium battery fires
James McDonald Henderson

Electric vehicles are transporting these lithium-ion batteries every time they go somewhere. Let’s limit their charge to 30 percent, just to be safe.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage before s ...
LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump
Don Ellis Henderson

We Americans have a free speech law problem. Free speech should never apply when it is trying to accomplish doing away with our democracy.

MORE STORIES