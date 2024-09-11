RICH LOWRY: What happened to national honor?

No one is ever going to mistake Joe Biden for President Theodore Roosevelt.

This undated photo shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, the Hostages Families Forum announced the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin while in Hamas captivity. (The Hostages Families Forum via AP)

Famously, a message from President Theodore Roosevelt’s Secretary of State, John Hay, electrified the 1904 Republican convention: “This Government wants Perdicaris alive or Raisuli dead.” Ion Perdicaris, a wealthy Greek-American, had been kidnapped in Morocco by a bandit named Ahmed al-Raisuli.

Hay’s line served as a U.S. ultimatum to bring the affair, after the united deployment of the U.S. Navy to Morocco and drawn-out negotiations, to a conclusion.

We’ve come a long way from the time when the kidnapping of one American elicited a thunderous reaction as a matter of national principle.

Needless to say, no one is ever going to mistake Joe Biden for TR, one of the most compelling figures in American history, but the president couldn’t be a better representative of our attenuated sense of national honor.

A terrorist group killed and kidnapped U.S. citizens and is still holding them in horrific conditions, and the U.S. government has been doing a tap dance between the terrorists and an Israeli government fighting and bleeding to try to save them. U.S. officials condemn Hamas, yet there is none of the righteous fury one would expect of a government whose citizens have been subjected to such grotesque mistreatment.

When Hamas murdered Hersh Goldberg-Polin in cold blood, President Biden blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his recalcitrance in negotiations — even though Hamas took the hostages, Hamas has refused to release them, Hamas has a policy of killing them if there is some chance they could get rescued, and Hamas threatens to do the same again. We’ve imposed no significant consequences on Iran for its sponsorship of a terror group with American blood on its hands.

We are mealy-mouthed and skittish, a super power constrained by its unwillingness to fully take its own side in a fight. We should feel a profound sense of national embarrassment, but Biden doesn’t embarrass easily. He left U.S. citizens behind in Afghanistan and has failed to neutralize a rag-tag band of rebels who continue to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea despite the presence of the U.S. Navy.

Biden is now falling short not just of the TR standard, but that set by Lord Palmerston, the great British foreign secretary, under much less provocation.

In 1850, Palmerston sent the Royal Navy to vindicate the interests of David Pacifico, a British citizen and Jew born in Gibraltar, who was seeking recompense from the Greek government for the destruction of his property.

Of course, the sentiments of Hay and Palmerston are from long ago. It is likely that Biden and the people around him feel about those attitudes the way John Kerry felt after Vladimir Putin went into Ukraine the first time in 2014: “You just don’t, in the 21st century, behave in 19th century fashion.”

National honor, in any robust sense, presumably strikes them as atavistic and chauvinistic, too simplistic and unyielding for the demands of our complicated times.

Hamas, though, isn’t playing by 21st century rules. It is acting by the same bloody-minded imperatives of barbarians from any time or place.

We may think we are responding with great subtlety and sophistication, but we shouldn’t be surprised if they consider us weaklings and fools.

Rich Lowry is on X @RichLowry.