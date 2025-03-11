RICH LOWRY: Yes to English as the official language

“Official” is a very English word. It has its roots in the Old French “oficial” and the Latin “officialis,” and now — thanks to a new Trump executive order — describes the status of the English language.

President Trump’s executive action making English our official language repeals a Bill Clinton executive order that required the government, as well as groups receiving federal funds, to provide language assistance to non-English speakers. Trump’s move will have little practical effect, because the increase in bilingualism in the U.S. has been driven by high levels of immigration from Spanish-speaking countries rather than direct government action.

Still, the executive order is an important symbolic statement, and its basic premises are correct. “A nationally designated language,” the executive order says, “is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language.” This is certainly true of having an overwhelmingly dominant language, whether it is technically designated the official language or not.

But the order is hateful and threatening to all those groups for whom “e pluribus unum” — to resort to a long dead language — no longer has appeal. The communications director for the pro-immigration group United We Dream huffed: “Trump is trying to send the message that if you’re not white, rich and speak English, you don’t belong here. Let me be clear: Immigrants are here to stay. No matter how hard Trump tries, he can’t erase us.”

Notably, she made her statement in English.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus commented: “Trump’s plan to make English official is a direct attack on our diversity and history. Millions of Americans speak other languages, and that doesn’t make them any less American.” It’s no disrespect to speakers of, say, Tagalog or Haitian Creole to send the message that English has been and will continue to be our predominant language. Anyone not learning English is excluding themselves from the mainstream of American life, and limiting their educational and economic opportunities.

A New York Times headline snarked, “Trump Made English the Official Language in a Country with 350 of Them.” That’s part of the impetus, rather than a contradiction. The language police obviously aren’t going to show up in ethnic neighborhoods with copies of Strunk &White. Nevertheless, it is very important that the leading status of the English language not be challenged. Language-based divisions can cause deep ruptures in otherwise peaceable, well-run societies — just ask the Canadians, Belgians or Spanish, all of whom have been riven by secession movements in regions that speak different languages.

If the United States adapts a more fully merit-based immigration system, English-language ability should be a criteria. Ours is a very good language. The vocabulary is incredibly rich. Thanks to copious borrowings over the centuries, especially from Latin and Norman French, there are more than 500,000 words in the Oxford English Dictionary, whereas German has about 185,000 words and French not even 100,000.

Today, about 1.5 billion people speak English. Only about 400 million of those speak it as their first language. It is the language of business, entertainment and the internet. No language has ever been as ubiquitous, and the U.S. government is now giving it its official due.

Rich Lowry is on X @RichLowry.