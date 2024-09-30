EDITORIAL: Best picks to lead Nevada higher education

Members of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' chancellor search committee listen as Lawrence Drake II, a finalist candidate for the NSHE chancellor, speaks during an interview at NSHE’s system administration office, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Board of Regents oversees the state’s universities and colleges. Balancing the competing interests within the Nevada System of Higher Education is a difficult, but vital task.

Carlos Fernandez is running in District 1. He previously worked at the Las Vegas Chamber and currently runs the Nevada chapter of the American Institute of Architects. He understands that “not everyone needs a four-year degree” and higher education must “meet people where they are at.” That’s an important perspective, because many people would benefit more from community college. He said it wasn’t acceptable for antisemitic protesters to shout down an Israeli professor who was giving a guest lecture at UNLV last February.

Matthew Bowen, his opponent, isn’t running much of a campaign.

Voters should select Carlos Fernandez in District 1.

Aaron Bautista is a special education teacher who’s lived his entire life in east Las Vegas. He’s running in District 4. He wants to make college more affordable and accessible. He also wants to help more students become teachers. He said he’s concerned higher education employees aren’t being paid enough for how much they’re working. He said there shouldn’t be any place for antisemitism, but “you have to look at both sides.”

Mr. Bautista is facing Tonia Holmes-Sutton, who also has experience as a Clark County teacher. She previously worked at the Clark County Education Association and taught at UNLV. She would like to see more collaboration between the district and UNLV. She said affirmative action “is something that I would support.”

The regents need panelists who will challenge the education establishment. Neither candidate fits that bill. The Review-Journal offers no recommendation in District 4.

Regents Chair Amy Carvalho seeks re-election in District 12. She graduated from UNLV and was a business owner. She opposes Question 1 because it would take power away from the board. Funding remains a challenge for the system, she said. After a fellow regent questioned transgender orthodoxy, she released a passive-aggressive statement condemning him. She expressed less concern about the UNLV protesters who shut down the guest lecture by the Israeli professor.

Jonathan Maxham is challenging Ms. Carvalho. He’s a physician who previously served in the Air Force. He understands how free speech works. “You can voice your opinion,” he said, but that doesn’t allow you to “infringe on the rights of others” by shouting down those with whom you disagree. He opposes affirmative action and biological men competing in women’s sports.

Jonathan Maxham is the best choice in District 12.