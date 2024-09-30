EDITORIAL: Board of Regents District 4 endorsement

Balancing the competing interests within the Nevada System of Higher Education is a difficult, but vital task.

Regent Byron Brooks, center, has both American and Israeli flags about his nameplate during NSHE Board of Regents meeting where pro-Israel individuals spoke on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Board of Regents oversees the state’s universities and colleges. Balancing the competing interests within the Nevada System of Higher Education is a difficult, but vital task.

Aaron Bautista is a special education teacher who’s lived his entire life in east Las Vegas. He’s running in District 4. He wants to make college more affordable and accessible. He also wants to help more students become teachers. He said he’s concerned higher education employees aren’t being paid enough for how much they’re working. He said there shouldn’t be any place for antisemitism, but “you have to look at both sides.”

Mr. Bautista is facing Tonia Holmes-Sutton, who also has experience as a Clark County teacher. She previously worked at the Clark County Education Association and taught at UNLV. She would like to see more collaboration between the district and UNLV. She said affirmative action “is something that I would support.”

The regents need panelists who will challenge the education establishment. Neither candidate fits that bill. The Review-Journal offers no recommendation in District 4.