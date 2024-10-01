EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District B endorsement

The future of the Clark County School District is in the hands of voters.

The future of the Clark County School District is in the hands of voters with four seats on the board up for grabs.

In District B, Lydia Dominguez has served in the Air Force for 10 years and wrote a survival guide for domestic violence victims. Her focus is on improving academics. She wants to hold students “accountable for their actions and grades.” That would include eliminating the “minimum F.” She also supports trade schools.

She’s facing Eileen Eady, who’s worked as a classroom teacher in several states. She said she believes in “restorative discipline” and is skeptical about parents having influence over school curriculum.

Lydia Dominguez is the much better choice.