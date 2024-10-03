Review-Journal endorsement: Clark County Commission, District C

Gerrymandering has helped ensure that a Republican hasn’t served on the Clark County Commission in 16 years. Will that change after November? Four of the seven seats are on the ballot, but only one appears in play.

An open seat in District C features the lone competitive commission race. Democrat Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod faces Republican April Becker.

Ms. Bilbray-Axelrod served four terms in the Assembly. She would make public safety a priority and wants “faster response times.” She favors a measured approach to growth given the valley’s water issues and stresses that, as a lawmaker, she reached across the aisle to work with Republicans.

Ms. Becker is an attorney who has lived in Las Vegas for 33 years and previously lost close races for the U.S. House and state Senate. She says she would bring a “fresh voice” to the board and favors re-examining permitting and regulatory hurdles that confront small businesses and developers. She wants the board to be more transparent when making major decisions.

The County Commission is in dire need of ideological diversity. April Becker would bring a welcome perspective to the debate and is our choice in District C.