EDITORIAL: Danny Tarkanian, Cresent Hardy and Dina Titus for Congress

Nancy Pelosi isn’t on the Nevada ballot, but her leftist policies are.

The Democrats’ hopes of reclaiming the House run through Southern Nevada. The party controls all three congressional seats that include parts or all of Clark County, and a loss in either of the two competitive districts could hamper the chances the toxic Rep. Pelosi will be elevated to majority leader. Such a development would generate efforts to open the borders, roll back the Trump tax cuts, blunt the administration’s regulatory reforms and appease deranged progressive agitators through an array of divisive vanity hearings designed to the lay the groundwork for overturning the 2016 presidential election.

The country is only now strongly emerging from the Great Recession. Growth is up, and unemployment is at record lows. Nevada voters who favor the current course should support Republicans Danny Tarkanian in the 3rd Congressional District and Cresent Hardy in the state’s 4th Congressional District.

In CD3, Mr. Tarkanian is running against Democrat Susie Lee. Mr. Tarkanian is fiscal conservative who criticizes many of his fellow Republicans for having become doves on the deficit and spending. He favors forcing our allies to contribute more to their own defense and says he would reach across the aisle to push legislation to modernize the nation’s infrastructure. Mr. Tarkanian supports the president’s “America first policies” and believes the country should welcome immigrant refugees as long as they’ve been properly vetted. Voters in CD3 should support Danny Tarkanian.

Mr. Hardy, a Republican, is running against Democrat Steven Horsford in CD4, a repeat of the 2014 election when Mr. Hardy defeated Mr. Horsford, the incumbent. The amiable Mr. Hardy is a previous Mesquite city councilman who also served two terms in the state Assembly. He has a familiarity with the state’s public lands issues and supports the Trump administration’s tax and regulatory policies. Mr. Hardy’s agenda includes working to help Nevada’s rural hospitals and getting federal spending under control. Cresent Hardy is the best choice in CD4.

In Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Dina Titus faces Republican Joyce Bentley. This seat has been in Democratic hands for almost 20 years, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. Rep. Titus is seeking a fourth term after serving two decades in the Nevada Senate and one term in the House representing Nevada’s CD3. Rep. Titus leans to the left, but she’s a tireless worker who has a passion for her district and listens to her constituents. She’s strong on veterans issues, a vocal advocate for transparency and open government and hopes to work with Republicans on federal infrastructure improvements. Her experience, intelligence and integrity make Dina Titus the obvious choice in CD1.