EDITORIAL: For Henderson Justice Court, Department 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Justice Courts in Nevada hear misdemeanors, hold preliminary hearings and preside over small civil cases and evictions.

One race is on the ballot in Henderson Justice Court. In Department 1, Marla Renteria faces Sandra Allred DiGiacomo. Ms. Renteria has been a public defender since 2013. Ms. DiGiacomo has practiced law for 28 years and works as a prosecutor for Henderson after serving for 23 years in a similar position for Clark County.

Ms. DiGiacomo says that, as a judge, she’d “be prepared” and “move the calendar.” She emphasizes that she has practiced in every justice court in Clark County. The experience of Sandra Allred DiGiacomo tips the scales in her favor.

