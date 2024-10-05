EDITORIAL: For Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 4

Justice Courts in Nevada hear misdemeanors, hold preliminary hearings and render judgement in small civil cases and eviction matters. Four judgeships in Las Vegas Justice Court are before voters.

In Department 4, five candidates are vying for an open seat. Four of them — Suzan Baucum, Holly Stoberski, Hilary Heap and Jessica Smith-Peterson — are well-qualified. But two of the candidates, Ms. Baucum and Ms. Stoberski, have a slight edge, in our view.

Ms. Baucum served for 12 years on the Justice Court bench before narrowly losing re-election in 2022. Her experience would be an asset. Ms. Stoberski has practiced law for 25 years and served as a justice of the peace pro tem since 2011, so her transition to the bench should be seamless. Both are resolute in their commitment to transparency. Voters can’t go wrong with Suzan Baucum or Holly Stoberski.