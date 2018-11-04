EDITORIAL: Review-Journal’s endorsements in Tuesday election

Early voting ended Saturday in Nevada, but those who didn’t avail themselves of that option have a last chance to go to the polls on Tuesday. Here is a recap of the Review-Journal endorsements in the 2018 midterm election.
National
U.S. Senate: Dean Heller (R)
U.S. House CD1: Dina Titus (D)
U.S. House CD3: Danny Tarkanian (R)
U.S. House CD4: Cresent Hardy (R)
Statewide
Governor: Adam Laxalt (R)
Attorney General: Wes Duncan (R)
Lt. Governor: Michael Roberson (R)
Sec. of State: Barbara Cegavske (R)
State Treasurer: Bob Beers (R)
State Controller: Ron Knecht (R)
Question 2 (sales tax exemption): No
Question 3 (energy choice): Yes
Question 4 (sales tax exemption): No
Question 5 (voter registration): No
Question 6 (renewable mandate): No
Nevada Legislature
Senate Dist. 8: Valerie Weber (R)
Senate Dist. 9: Tiffany Jones (R)
Senate Dist. 20: Keith Pickard (R)
Assembly Dist. 2: John Hambrick (R)
Assembly Dist. 4: Richard McArthur (R)
Assembly Dist. 22: Melissa Hardy (R)
Assembly Dist. 29: Stephen Silberkraus (R)
Assembly Dist. 34: Janice Wesen (R)
Assembly Dist. 35: David Schoen (R)
Assembly Dist. 37: Jim Marchant (R)
Assembly Dist. 41: Wade Paris (R)
Clark County
Commission Dist. F: Tisha Black (R)
Commission Dist. G: Jim Gibson (D)
Assessor: Briana Johnson (D)
Clerk: Lynn Marie Goya (D)
Recorder: Debbie Conway (D)
Treasurer: Laura Fitzpatrick (D)
Public Administrator: Thomas Fougere (R)
Judicial
Supreme Court, Seat C: Jerry Tao
Supreme Court, Seat G: Mathew Harter
District Court, Dept. 18: Mary Kay Holthus
Justice Court, LV 1: Elana Lee Graham
Education
Regent, Dist. 1: Jo Cato
Regent, Dist. 12: Andrew Coates
School Board, Dist. D: Irene Cepeda
School Board, Dist. F: Kali Fox Miller
School Board, Dist. G: Linda Cavazos