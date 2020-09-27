81°F
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSE: State Senate, District 18

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In Senate District 18, in the northwest, Republican incumbent Scott Hammond faces Democrat Liz Becker.

Ms. Becker is an environmental scientist. She declined to be interviewed.

Mr. Hammond, a veteran educator, has served in Carson City since 2010, starting with two years in the Assembly before being elected to his current position in 2012. He is perhaps best known as the primary proponent of Education Savings Accounts, a school choice program passed in 2015, but which now sits dormant due to a lack of funding. During his time in the Legislature, Mr. Hammond has earned a reputation as a thoughtful steady hand who is well-versed on a variety of issues. If re-elected he vows to continue pushing to provide parents more education options, particularly given the pandemic. “If they had more choices,” he says, “their kid would be in a classroom in front of a teacher — safely.”

Scott Hammond is an easy choice in Senate District 18.

