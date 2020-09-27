REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Assembly, District 2

Republican Heidi Kasama faces Democrat Radhika Kunnel in a bid to replace incumbent Republican John Hambrick, who is term-limited. Garrett LeDuff is also on the ballot as an independent.

Heidi Kasama, left, and Radhika Kunnel (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In Assembly District 2, Republican Heidi Kasama faces Democrat Radhika Kunnel in a bid to replace incumbent Republican John Hambrick, who is term-limited. Garrett LeDuff is also on the ballot as an independent.

Ms. Kunnel is a biochemist and UNLV law school grad. She declined to be interviewed.

Ms. Kasama is a former president of Las Vegas Realtors who owns a property management firm. She says she is eager to bring her business and financial background to Carson City and vows to work to “maintain our state as a business-friendly environment.” Ms. Kasama opposes tax hikes as a response to the pandemic and says she will do “whatever it takes to hopefully be a voice of reason” in the Legislature.

Ms. Kasama’s enthusiasm and business background would make her an asset in the Assembly. We endorse Heidi Kasama in Assembly District 2.