Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 21

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

Last session, Democrats had a veto-proof majority in the Assembly. Thanks to partisan gerrymandering, it’s plausible that Democrats obtain that in the Senate this November. To preserve Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto, Republicans need to net a seat in the Assembly.

Despite the stakes — or perhaps because of them — Democrats running in the following Assembly races refused to participate in endorsement interviews. Voters should view that decision with concern.

Democrat Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola is seeking reelection in Assembly District 21. She voted in favor of allowing local governments to impose rent control. April Arndt, a retired police officer, is challenging her. She opposes Democrat legislation that reduced penalties on smash and grabs. She wants the federal government to release more land to increase affordable housing. Voters should elect April Arndt.