Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 35

The Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellen ...
The Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
October 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

Last session, Democrats had a veto-proof majority in the Assembly. Thanks to partisan gerrymandering, it’s plausible that Democrats obtain that in the Senate this November. To preserve Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto, Republicans need to net a seat in the Assembly.

Despite the stakes — or perhaps because of them — Democrats running in the following Assembly races refused to participate in endorsement interviews. Voters should view that decision with concern.

In Assembly District 35, Rebecca Edgeworth faces Sharifa Wahab. Ms. Edgeworth is a physician with a strong knowledge of medical issues. She also wants to keep taxes low. Ms. Wahab’s top issue on her website is abortion, which Nevada already permits. The obvious pick here is Rebecca Edgeworth.

