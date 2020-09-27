REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Assembly, District 37

Assemblywoman Shea Backus, D-Las Vegas, left, and Andy Matthews (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In Assembly District 37, incumbent Democrat Shea Backus faces challenger Andy Matthews, a Republican.

Mr. Matthews is the former head of the Nevada Policy Research Institute, a Las Vegas think tank. He worries about the “current direction we’re heading” in Nevada and says there has been a “radicalization” of the Legislature that has produced too many sops to “the hard left.” He says his priority will be to rebuild the state economy without tax increases and through a re-examination of the regulatory structure. Mr. Matthews is a staunch supporter of school choice and argues “it’s vital that we bring more balance to Carson City.”

Ms. Backus, an attorney, narrowly won her seat by less than 1 percentage point in 2018. She emphasizes her willingness to work across party lines and says, “I’m going to put people over politics.” Ms. Backus says she’s eager to listen to pandemic budget ideas “if someone has the answer to make good revenue policy for our state” without burdening hard-working Nevadans. Her priority is public education, and she says Democrats made “leaps and bounds” on the issue last session.

Ms. Backus is a fine candidate who, by all accounts, acquitted herself well during her first term in office. But Mr. Matthews is correct that the Assembly needs more ideological diversity. We recommend Andy Matthews in Assembly District 37.