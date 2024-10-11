Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 37

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

Last session, Democrats had a veto-proof majority in the Assembly. Thanks to partisan gerrymandering, it’s plausible that Democrats obtain that in the Senate this November. To preserve Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto, Republicans need to net a seat in the Assembly.

Despite the stakes — or perhaps because of them — Democrats running in the following Assembly races refused to participate in endorsement interviews. Voters should view that decision with concern.

Assemblywoman Shea Backus seeks reelection in Assembly District 37. She opposes expanding school choice. David Brog, her opponent, supports it, wanting low-income students to have the same opportunities as those from wealthier families. Thoughtful and pragmatic, David Brog is the best option.