REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Assembly, District 4
In Assembly District 4, incumbent Democrat Connie Munk faces Republican Richard McArthur, who has had two previous stints in this seat.
In a 2018 Review-Journal questionnaire, Ms. Munk said her primary focus would be on jobs and the economy. Once she was elected, however, she voted consistently to further erode the state’s reputation as a haven for growth and entrepreneurship.
Ms. McArthur, a former FBI agent and Vietnam veteran, is a traditional conservative who says we “can’t tax our way out of a recession.” His track record in Carson City reveals him to be a friend to small businesses and an advocate of fiscal restraint. We believe Richard McArthur is the best candidate in District 4.