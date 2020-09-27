81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
RJ Endorses

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Assembly, District 4

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In Assembly District 4, incumbent Democrat Connie Munk faces Republican Richard McArthur, who has had two previous stints in this seat.

In a 2018 Review-Journal questionnaire, Ms. Munk said her primary focus would be on jobs and the economy. Once she was elected, however, she voted consistently to further erode the state’s reputation as a haven for growth and entrepreneurship.

Ms. McArthur, a former FBI agent and Vietnam veteran, is a traditional conservative who says we “can’t tax our way out of a recession.” His track record in Carson City reveals him to be a friend to small businesses and an advocate of fiscal restraint. We believe Richard McArthur is the best candidate in District 4.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak expected to adjust youth sports, gatherings restrictions next week
Sisolak expected to adjust youth sports, gatherings restrictions next week
2
State approves $29M in coronavirus relief funds
State approves $29M in coronavirus relief funds
3
Eric Trump says his father will concede if Joe Biden wins big
Eric Trump says his father will concede if Joe Biden wins big
4
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
5
Nevada reports 556 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Nevada reports 556 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heidi Kasama, left, and Radhika Kunnel (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Assembly, District 2
RJ

Republican Heidi Kasama faces Democrat Radhika Kunnel in a bid to replace incumbent Republican John Hambrick, who is term-limited. Garrett LeDuff is also on the ballot as an independent.

Kristee Watson, left, Carrie Buck and Tim Hagan, candidates for Nevada ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: State Senate, District 5
RJ

Republican Carrie Buck is running against Democrat Kristee Watson for a Henderson-area seat currently held by Democrat Joyce Woodhouse, who is term-limited. Tim Hagan, a Libertarian, is also in this race.

Lola Brooks, left, and Alexis Salt, District E, Clark County School Di ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: CCSD Trustee, District E
RJ

Incumbent board president Lola Brooks is being challenged by outspoken teacher Alexis Salt for Clark County School District Board of Trustees, District E.