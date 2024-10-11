Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 4

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

Last session, Democrats had a veto-proof majority in the Assembly. Thanks to partisan gerrymandering, it’s plausible that Democrats obtain that in the Senate this November. To preserve Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto, Republicans need to net a seat in the Assembly.

Despite the stakes — or perhaps because of them — Democrats running in the following Assembly races refused to participate in endorsement interviews. Voters should view that decision with concern.

Republicans currently hold Assembly District 4. Newcomer Lisa Cole wants to keep the seat in Republican hands. Ms. Cole is an entrepreneur, and her business background would be a strong asset. She’s concerned about costly energy mandates and opposes rent control. Her opponent is Ryan Hampton, a former Bill Clinton staffer. Lisa Cole is the best choice.