Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 41

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

Rafael Arroyo at one of his Smog Plus DMV Registration kiosk locations in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. Arroyo is founder of the Registration Services Association of Nevada, which advocates for DMV third party service businesses. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Last session, Democrats had a veto-proof majority in the Assembly. Thanks to partisan gerrymandering, it’s plausible that Democrats obtain that in the Senate this November. To preserve Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto, Republicans need to net a seat in the Assembly.

Despite the stakes — or perhaps because of them — Democrats running in the following Assembly races refused to participate in endorsement interviews. Voters should view that decision with concern.

In Assembly District 41, Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui is Majority Floor Leader. That leadership position means she’s played a larger role in Democrats’ destructive policies. Rafael Arroyo is a business owner, who knows you can’t solve homelessness by giving people money. He wants teachers to have a safer environment to work in. Rafael Arroyo is the easy choice here.