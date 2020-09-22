REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Board of Regents, District 2

For the Board of Regents, District 2, long-time elected official Lois Tarkanian is squaring off against local attorney Bret Whipple.

Candidates for Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents District 2 seat: Lois Tarkanian and Bret Whipple. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ms. Tarkanian served for 14 years on the Las Vegas City Council. Her last term ended in 2019. Before that she was on the on the Clark County School Board of Trustees for 12 years. If elected, she wants to develop the UNLV School of Medicine and Las Vegas Medical District. Elected officials from both political parties have endorsed her. That list includes including Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Mr. Whipple is perhaps most well-known for representing Cliven Bundy during the rancher’s criminal trial. Mr. Whipple previously served on the Board of Regents from 2003 to 2008 before losing his re-election bid. He cites technological upgrades and standardizing course numbering among his achievements.

Mr. Whipple would be a capable regent, but Ms. Tarkanian’s breadth of experience makes her our choice. We urge a vote for Lois Tarkanian.