85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
RJ Endorses

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: CCSD Trustee, District A

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Lisa Guzman and Liberty Leavitt are both running for Clark County School District Board of Trustees, District A.

Ms. Guzman is the executive director of the Education Support Employees Association. That union represents support staff employees and bargains directly with the district. Unsurprisingly, she’s been endorsed by several other prominent unions, including Culinary Union Local 226, Teamsters Local 14 and the Nevada State Education Association. If Ms. Guzman is elected, taxpayers should be concerned that unions will be sitting on both sides of the bargaining table.

Her opponent is not without her own union connections. Ms. Leavitt is married to former Republican Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson. He was a close ally of the Clark County Education Association, which has endorsed Ms. Leavitt. A PAC associated with the state union is upset that CCEA has paid $500,000 to a political firm where her husband now works.

That is something to monitor, but Ms. Leavitt also deserves the opportunity to present her own vision. That starts with a focus on student achievement, which she calls the “biggest challenge facing our school district.” She believes the board should spend 70 percent of its time on performance. The key to improving student achievement, she contends, is allowing those closest to the school — its leadership, teachers and families — to make site-based decisions.

It’d be good for the board to add a member who sees the school district reorganization as an achievement, not a threat. Liberty Leavitt is the our choice in District A.

MOST READ
1
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
2
Jon Gruden says after Raiders game he had coronavirus
Jon Gruden says after Raiders game he had coronavirus
3
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
No-smoking policies inside hotel-casinos spreading
4
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
5
Nevada, 17 other states file lawsuit challenging changes to Title IX
Nevada, 17 other states file lawsuit challenging changes to Title IX
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Boylan and Dr. Nick Spirtos, candidates for Board of Regents District 5 (Las Vegas Revi ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Board of Regents, District 5
RJ

Running for Board of Regents, District 5, are former Nevada State Board of Education member Patrick Boylan and Dr. Nick “Doc” Spirtos, medical director at Women’s Cancer Center of Nevada.