REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: CCSD Trustee, District B

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Katie Williams is facing Jeff Proffitt in the race for Clark County School District Board of Trustees, District B. Ms. Williams is a mother and veteran and once owned a small business. She achieved some level of national attention last year after being crowned Ms. Nevada. Ms. America officials took her title away after she praised President Donald Trump on social media.

Of greater importance, though, are her policies. She’s an advocate for school choice and an outspoken conservative. She seems unlikely to kowtow to union leaders when they try to prioritize the needs of adults over the needs of students.

Mr. Proffitt currently works as the business manager of Sheet Metal Workers Local 88 and is an alumni of Eldorado High School. He’s earned endorsements from various unions and the Democratic Education Caucus. He says his background in construction will help him eliminate waste. He also pledges to provide a voice to the rural parts of District B.

Unions already exercise outsized influence on the school district. The last thing board needs is a candidate with strong union ties. Ms. Williams offers voters the rare chance to put a conservative on the School Board. After decades of failure, the education status quo needs some new perspectives. We urge a vote for Katie Williams.

