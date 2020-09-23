REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: CCSD Trustee, District C

Tameka Henry

Squaring off for Clark County School District Board of Trustees, District C, are Tameka Henry and Evelyn Garcia Morales.

Ms. Henry is a long-time education advocate who’s worked with a variety of organizations throughout the valley. They include North Las Vegas Library Board of Trustees, Acelero Learning Clark County and several School Organization Teams. The key to closing achievement gaps is “authentic family engagement,” according to Ms. Henry.

She believes that star ratings provide valuable information for parents. They also provide the opportunity to identify low-performing schools and figure out ways to provide them with more support. Ms. Henry also backs charter schools, believing parents should have the ability right to choose the school that is best for their child.

After living in Washington, D.C., for more than a decade, Ms. Garcia Morales returned to Nevada a few years ago. She works for a nonprofit that helps low-income students attend college. One of her top priorities is to demand more money from state elected officials. Despite years of budget increases, she argues the district is “woefully underfunded.”

On the plus side, she is keenly aware of how poorly the district is currently doing with regard to student achievement. She wants the board to focus more of its attention on increasing student outcomes. She thinks charter schools provide options for parents.

Both candidates have their strengths, but Ms. Henry would be the stronger champion for parents. The Review-Journal endorses Tameka Henry.