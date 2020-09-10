73°F
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court, Department 17

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In Department 17, Judge Michael Villani faces challenger Anna Albertson, a personal injury lawyer and former truancy court judge who was prepared to run for Family Court but decided just moments before the filing deadline to challenge a District Court incumbent.

Judge Villani, a graduate of the California Western School of Law, was appointed to the bench in 2007 and was re-elected in 2008 and 2014. He has almost 40 years legal experience and brings a steady but firm hand to the courtroom. He has performed well in two Review-Journal Judging the Judges surveys, scoring among the top half of jurists and earning a reputation for fairness and treating those in his courtroom with respect.

Judge Villani has served with distinction for 13 years, handling a number of high-profile criminal matters. We believe Judge Michael Villani is the best candidate in this race.

