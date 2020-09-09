69°F
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court Department 6

September 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 8, 2020 - 9:40 pm

In Department 6, Judge Jacqueline Bluth faces a challenge from Todd Leventhal. Judge Bluth, a UNLV law school grad, is a former Clark County prosecutor who was appointed to the bench in April 2019 by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Mr. Leventhal, a graduate of Golden Gate University Law School, is a Las Vegas defense attorney.

Judge Bluth has risen quickly in her legal career. Prior to being appointed to the bench, she was part of the Special Victims Unit at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, dealing with violent felons and the families they preyed upon. She has extensive courtroom experience involving serious crimes and has accrued the support of a wide-ranging group of community organizations. We urge a vote to retain Judge Jacqueline Bluth.

