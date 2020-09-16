87°F
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Family Court, Department E

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2020 - 9:26 pm

In Department E, the voters have no good choice.

Judge Charles Hoskin was appointed in 2009 and has been re-elected twice, but he was knee-deep in the guardianship scandal that received national attention in 2015 and revealed a system in which court-appointed guardians were exploiting vulnerable Las Vegas seniors for personal gain. The lack of judicial oversight was appalling. Meanwhile, Thomas Kurtz, who is challenging Judge Hoskins and has been an attorney since 1983, didn’t participate in a Review-Journal debate.

We offer no endorsement in Department E.

