99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
RJ Endorses

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Family Court, Department G

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In Department G, Benjamin Childs is challenging Judge Rhonda Forsberg, who was appointed in 2019.

Judge Forsberg, a UNLV law school grad, ran a family law practice before her ascension to the bench and served as a pro tem hearing master. She emphasizes her goal of making “informed, fair and efficient resolutions to help families” and to make it easier for those involved to navigate an often difficult and contentious process. “I know it’s a hard situation to be in front of a Family Court judge,” she said, “and I strive every day to make sure that I can get you through the process as least scathed as possible.”

Mr. Childs has 30 years legal experience, but mostly in real estate and business law. Judge Forsberg’s background is a much better fit for this post. We recommend voters award Judge Rhonda Forsberg a full term.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
2
Henderson rally for Trump draws fine, dueling arguments
Henderson rally for Trump draws fine, dueling arguments
3
Latino supporters of Biden hold car parade on Las Vegas Strip
Latino supporters of Biden hold car parade on Las Vegas Strip
4
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
5
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County District Judge Rob Bare. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court, Department 32
RJ

In Department 32, Judge Rob Bare faces a challenge from Christy Craig, who has been a Clark County public defender for 20 years and says her judicial philosophy would be “efficiency, timeliness and punctuality.”