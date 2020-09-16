REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Family Court, Department X

Jim Davis

In Department X, Heidi Almase, a former Las Vegas Municipal Court judge, is running against Jim Davis, a family law attorney, to fill a new seat.

Mr. Davis attended UNLV’s Boyd School of Law after serving 20 years in the Air Force, including a stint in Iraq. He previously served as a clerk in Family Court and sits as a pro tem hearing master in the Child Support Enforcement Court. Ms. Almase lost her bid for re-election to Municipal Court in 2017 amid a controversy over a doctored endorsement photo, but she scored highly in the Review-Journal’s 2012 Judging the Judges survey, earning an 81 percent retention rating. She says she learned from the campaign mistake.

Both candidates tout their experience. Ms. Almase’s time on the bench would be valuable, but Mr. Davis has a more extensive background dealing with the specific issues that will come before a Family Court judge. He says he would be a “fair judge” who brings empathy to the bench and “follows the law.” We give the edge to Jim Davis.