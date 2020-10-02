REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Nevada’s 1st Congressional District

In the 1st Congressional District, which comprises the central Las Vegas Valley, Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Joyce Bentley and two minor party candidates

Congresswoman Dina Titus (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

In the 1st Congressional District, which comprises the central Las Vegas Valley, Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Joyce Bentley and two minor party candidates. Voter registration figures in this district lean heavily Democratic, so Republicans tend to ignore CD1 races when it comes to money and other resources.

Though we disagree with Rep. Titus on a number of issues, she is a straight-shooting workhorse whose integrity is unquestioned. A former state lawmaker and university professor, she has devoted decades to serving Nevada and is a staunch advocate for open government and accountability. We urge a vote for Dina Titus.