REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Henderson and southern Clark County, first-term incumbent Susie Lee, a Democrat, is running against Republican Dan Rodimer and two minor party hopefuls. This district is the most even of the four in terms of voter registration.

Rep. Lee, who worked in nonprofits for 25 years, cites her commitment to reaching across the aisle as part of the House Problem Solvers Caucus. “We need more bipartisanship … in Congress,” she says. She favors more federal money to help states and local governments close virus budget gaps, but acknowledges “there will be a reckoning” when it comes to soaring deficits. During her time in office, she has worked to increase federal funding for class-size reduction and math and science education and been active on veterans issues. She opposes “Medicare for All.”

Mr. Rodimer’s background as a former pro wrestler has received much attention, but he is also a small-businessman and a law school graduate. He says his priority would be to “fight to bring back jobs and the economy” and describes himself as a conservative who wants more funding for public safety and border security and embraces school choice. “I bring something different to Congress,” he says. “I’m outspoken. I get out there. I like the hard questions.” Mr. Rodimer also vows to be a fiscal hawk and to “vote for what’s best for Nevada” rather than toe the party line.

Mr. Rodimer’s enthusiasm is impressive, and he’d be a strong advocate for entrepreneurs and economic growth. But we believe Susie Lee has been a productive, moderate voice and deserves another term to demonstrate her devotion to addressing Washington’s dysfunction.