REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Nevada’s 4th Congressional District

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated October 1, 2020 - 11:53 pm

The 4th Congressional District, which includes northern Clark County and rural counties in the southern half of the state, is represented by Steven Horsford, a Democrat. He is being challenged by former state GOP Assemblyman Jim Marchant and two minor party candidates.

Mr. Marchant is a former tech entrepreneur who believes the Democrats have become too extreme. He said he supports the policies of President Donald Trump — particularly when it comes to taxes and deregulation — but sometimes disagrees with “how he goes about things.” He is an unabashed backer of law enforcement whose priority will be to get “the economy open again” and to make sure the police have what they need “to protect us.”

Rep. Horsford is a former majority leader of the state Senate who was elected to Congress in 2012, lost his seat two years later and was then returned to Washington in 2018. He said he takes pride in “providing support to every corner of my district.” If he is re-elected, he says his goal will be to help Nevada’s small businesses survive the pandemic while promoting pro-growth economic policies that will revive the economy. Rep. Horsford supports the Affordable Care Act over “Medicare for All.”

Rep. Horsford is a capable and intelligent representative with an impressive background and a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. But he is too far left for our tastes on many topics. We urge a vote for Jim Marchant as a better advocate for fiscal restraint and modest government.

