Review-Journal endorsement: Nevada’s 4th Congressional District

Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat, has held Nevada’s 4th Congressional District seat since 2018. Former state lawmaker and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee hopes to flip the seat for Republicans.

The 2010 census resulted in the creation of Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, which encompasses virtually the entire lower half of Nevada, save portions of Clark County. But while the land area is overwhelmingly rural, 80 percent of the population is situated in northern Clark County, including North Las Vegas. Democrats hold a comfortable registration advantage.

Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat, won the seat in 2012, becoming the first representative in CD4. He lost his re-election bid in 2014 but reclaimed the seat in 2018 and has held it ever since. Redistricting following the 2020 census added to the Democratic edge.

Former state lawmaker and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee hopes to flip the seat for Republicans. Mr. Lee owned a plumbing company and entered politics nearly 30 years ago. He retired as mayor in 2021 after eight years. Mr. Lee was a Democrat for many years before switching his affiliation, a decision he credits to his dismay over the direction of the Democratic Party.

Mr. Lee touts the growth and economic diversification of North Las Vegas under his leadership. The city also overcame fiscal challenges.

If elected, Mr. Lee said he would work with his rural constituents to tap federal grants. He favors pushing the federal government to release more Nevada land for development. In Washington, Mr. Lee said he would address immigration problems by first sealing the border. He favors tapping our own natural resources for energy development. He attacks the Biden administration for triggering inflation.

Rep. Horsford has steadily risen up the ranks in Washington and is now a chief deputy whip. He also serves on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. That could benefit Nevada. “I’m in the room and at the table,” he said. He stresses his devotion to “every corner” of the district in which he grew up.

Rep. Horsford has been a reliable vote for the Biden administration, yet he is willing to challenge party orthodoxy. He’s against price controls and says he wouldn’t vote to pack the Supreme Court. He acknowledges that White House policies may have contributed to inflation and the border fiasco.

Rep. Horsford also bucks green extremists by embracing mining, particularly efforts to extract lithium in rural Nevada. He is not a fan of punitive corporate taxation, arguing, “We have to remain competitive with our tax code. … I’m a pro-growth Democrat.” Both he and Mr. Lee believe that Israel has a right to defend itself.

Rep. Horsford has done an admirable job. He isn’t afraid to consider alternative perspectives and understands that a thriving private economy creates the prosperity that pays for federal spending. Mr. Lee would no doubt serve admirably, but we believe Mr. Horsford has proven himself to be an effective advocate for CD4. Voters should re-elect Steven Horsford.