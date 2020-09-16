85°F
RJ Endorses

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace, Department 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2020 - 9:33 pm

Justice Court is a court of limited jurisdiction that handles, among other things, arraignments, preliminary hearings in felony cases and certain civil matters.

In North Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 3, Judge Chris Lee is running against Belinda Harris, a Clark County public defender who describes herself as “bold, tough and honest.”

Judge Lee has been on the bench since 2008 and ran unopposed six years later. He is a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves JAG Corps and was previously a Clark County prosecutor. Judge Lee said his job is to “hold people accountable” but also to help people make “better choices in the future.” He earned a 76 percent retention rating in the RJ’s 2019 judicial survey, earning high marks for fairness and efficiency. Judge Lee’s experience and temperament carry the day.

We urge a vote for Judge Chris Lee.

