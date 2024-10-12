80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
RJ Endorses

Review-Journal endorsement: Question 4

The Nevada Legislature building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Nevada Legislature building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Review-Journal endorsement: Question 2
Dolores Maceda, a volunteer, packs diapers and wipes into bags during a Diapers for Diplomas di ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Question 5
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road on Thursday ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Henderson Question 1
An aerial view of housing in Henderson, Nevada on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Veg ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Henderson Library District Question 1
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Voters won’t just be electing officials from president to school board. They’ll also be deciding to approve or reject constitutional changes and proposed laws.

The Nevada constitution currently permits slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment. The Thirteenth Amendment uses similar language. Question 4 would remove that exception. Even though it seems inconceivable, slavery shouldn’t be used as a punishment today or in the future. Vote yes on Question 4.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Review-Journal endorsement: Question 2
RJ

Question 2 would remove words in the state constitution that have fallen out of favor and replace them with more socially acceptable descriptors.

Lisa Cole, vice president of Land Development Associates LLC, stands near a building of Dermody ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 4
RJ

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

David Brog (Courtesy David Brog campaign)
Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 37
RJ

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

The Nevada Legislature building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 21
RJ

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

The Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 29
RJ

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

Rafael Arroyo at one of his Smog Plus DMV Registration kiosk locations in Las Vegas Thursday, A ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 41
RJ

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

The Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellen ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Assembly District 35
RJ

Most people probably can’t name who represents them in the Assembly. But these low-profile races are highly important for Nevada’s future.

MORE STORIES