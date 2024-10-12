Review-Journal endorsement: Question 4
Voters won’t just be electing officials from president to school board. They’ll also be deciding to approve or reject constitutional changes and proposed laws.
The Nevada constitution currently permits slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment. The Thirteenth Amendment uses similar language. Question 4 would remove that exception. Even though it seems inconceivable, slavery shouldn’t be used as a punishment today or in the future. Vote yes on Question 4.