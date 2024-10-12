Review-Journal endorsement: Question 5
Voters won’t just be electing officials from president to school board. They’ll also be deciding to approve or reject constitutional changes and proposed laws.
Parents would save a bit of money under Question 5. It would remove the sales tax on diapers used by children and adults. The argument for the exemption is that diapers are a necessity. While Nevada has increased taxes repeatedly over the past 24 years, tax cuts have been practically nonexistent. Rather than carve out dozens of exceptions to sales taxes, a uniform tax decrease would be a better idea. But something is better than nothing. Support Question 5.