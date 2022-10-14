Review-Journal endorsements: City Council, County Commission races

Civic-minded voters should take these races seriously as the region grapples with issues such as water, growth, crime and housing.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A handful of seats on the Las Vegas City Council and the Clark County Commission are on the ballot, and civic-minded voters should take these races seriously as the region grapples with water, crime and housing issues.

The Clark County Commission has been called the state’s most powerful board — and with good reason. The economic engine that drives Nevada — the Strip — falls under its jurisdiction, as does the state’s most populous county. Three seats on the seven-member panel, currently composed entirely of Democrats, are on the ballot.

In District G, incumbent Democrat Jim Gibson faces Republican Billy Mitchell and a Libertarian candidate. Mr. Gibson served three terms as Henderson mayor and has extensive roots in his district. He is a moderate who appreciates the importance of a healthy business climate and seeks to emphasize water and Strip safety if he is re-elected. Jim Gibson is the easy choice.

In District F, incumbent Democrat Justin Jones, a former legislator, seeks to retain his seat against Republican Drew Johnson, a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research. While Mr. Jones is well-qualified, this board is in desperate need of ideological diversity. Mr. Johnson vows a commitment to transparency and would be an advocate for lower taxes and regulatory reform. We recommend a vote for Drew Johnson.

In District E, incumbent Democrat Tick Segerblom faces three challengers led by independent Marco Hernandez. Mr. Segerblom, a former state lawmaker, is a progressive with a maverick streak who embraces open government. His politics aren’t always ours, but he’s a good fit in this overwhelmingly Democratic district. We urge a vote for Tick Segerblom.

Down the street at City Hall, two council seats are in play. These municipal races are nonpartisan.

In Ward 6, where incumbent Michele Fiore is seeking higher office, Nancy Brune, who ran the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, faces Ray Spencer, a retired Metro homicide lieutenant. Ms. Brune has a wellspring of knowledge on myriad issues and vows to restore confidence in local government. Mr. Spencer is emphasizing public safety and accessible government and has the deep familiarity with the community that 20 years on the police force brings. Residents of Ward 6 are fortunate to have two quality candidates from which to choose. We lean slightly toward Ray Spencer and his hands-on experience.

In Ward 4, former legislator and councilman Bob Beers faces Francis Allen-Palenske. Mr. Beers lost his council seat in 2018 over the Badlands controversy. He has since been vindicated, as the city may soon be forced to pay millions for its regulatory overreach. Mr. Beers is a CPA with a decade of public service who understands budgets and the importance of fiscal restraint. Bob Beers is the clear choice.