Review-Journal Endorsements: Clark County School District Board of Trustees

When it comes to government dysfunction, it’s hard to top the Clark County School District and its Board of Trustees.

When it comes to dysfunction, it’s hard to top the Clark County School District and its Board of Trustees. Voters should take these school board elections more seriously.

Voters in District D have a chance to weigh in on board President Irene Cepeda’s high-profile flip-flop. She was the trustee who voted to fire and then rehire Superintendent Jesus Jara. She says she’s proud of the amount of time the board has been able to talk about student-centered outcomes.

The alternative is Brenda Zamora, who works in a progressive organization. She doesn’t like the steps the board has taken to limit public access and comments. She has also been publicly skeptical of Mr. Jara, saying she went on record against him being rehired. Ms. Cepeda’s tenure has been undistinguished, to say the least, when it comes to student outcomes. Voters should give Brenda Zamora a chance.

In District F, Trustee Danielle Ford is running for re-election. Ms. Ford, who runs a marketing company, pushed to fire Mr. Jara and opposed his contract extension. She also made an unsuccessful motion to remove lowering grading standards from the consent agenda. She thinks those changes erode accountability. She’s also engaged in some less-than-professional behavior, using foul language on social media to chastise another trustee.

Her opponent Irene Bustamante Adams, a former Democratic assemblywoman, is much more professional — in word and background. She said she’s worried that the district might be erring on the side of being too lenient in grading. She spoke highly of her experience with Mr. Jara, who sits on the board of her employer, Workforce Connections.

Ms. Ford has very public flaws, but she’s the candidate most likely to hold Mr. Jara accountable. Voters should select Danielle Ford, but she must conduct herself in a more professional manner.

In District G, Trustee Linda Cavazos is seeking a second full term. She supported firing Mr. Jara and opposed extending his contract. As a former teacher, she said she had some concerns with changes to the grading policy, but voted for it anyway. She believes there is a place for restorative justice.

Greg Wieman has an extensive background in education, including a stint as superintendent in Eureka County. He believes the board has been unproductive and unprofessional. Restorative justice, in his view, has been an unmitigated failure. He seeks to impose high academic standards and doesn’t support a blanket grading system. He vocally opposed the board’s decision to extend Mr. Jara’s contract.

Greg Wieman has a commitment to high standards, and that makes him our choice.