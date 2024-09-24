82°F
Review-Journal endorsements: Henderson City Council

The Henderson City Council will vote on a new public records fees at its next meeting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In Henderson, incumbent Councilman Dan Shaw is seeking another term in Ward 2. A long-time businessman, Mr. Shaw was appointed to the council in 2017. He won his re-election bid in 2019.

Mr. Shaw believes there’s more growth to come in Henderson. Building new housing units is a major factor in reducing housing prices. Mr. Shaw’s leadership in this area is a positive contribution. He also opposes rent control, noting it “causes too many problems in the marketplace.”

Mr. Shaw, who has faced legal action over a payday loan controversy, is being challenged by Monica Larson, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology. She moved to Henderson from California, enticed by the line that Henderson was the second-safest city in the nation. “We quickly found out that was a lie,” she said. That concern led her to run for office. She contends that city infrastructure, including police and fire services, haven’t kept up with growth.

Henderson’s city government has long operated as an insular cabal. An outside perspective that focuses on public safety would be beneficial. Voters in Nevada’s second-largest city should elect Monica Larson.

