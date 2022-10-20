Review-Journal endorsements: Nevada legislative races

Many legislative districts are not politically competitive. But a handful of races could go either way and determine if Democrats snare a supermajority or the GOP becomes relevant in the 2023 session.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Legislature is solidly Democratic — a 13-8 edge in the Senate and a 26-16 lead in the Assembly — and will likely remain so, given the majority recently imposed new advantageous legislative boundaries. As a result, many districts are not politically competitive.

But a handful of races could go either way and determine if Democrats snare a supermajority or the GOP gains enough ground to become relevant in the 2023 session.

In Senate District 9, Republican Tina Brown faces incumbent Democrat Melanie Scheible, a former prosecutor who served in violation of the state’s separation of powers clause. Ms. Brown is a real estate agent who appreciates the importance of a favorable tax and regulatory climate. She supports more educational options for Nevada parents. Tina Brown is our choice.

In Senate District 8, incumbent Democrat Marilyn Dondero Loop faces a challenge from one of her former kindergarten students, Joey Paulos, a Republican. Ms. Dondero Loop is a reliable vote for the education establishment. Mr. Paulos, a former gaming executive, argues that the Clark County schools are “failing our kids” and advocates for more choice. He criticized recent sessions as too “anti-business.” We urge a vote for Joey Paulos.

In Assembly District 2, incumbent Republican Heidi Kasama faces Democrat Nick Christenson, an information tech consultant. Ms. Kasama wants to increase incentives to attract more health care providers and embraces education reforms such as Read by 3. Mr. Christenson is knowledgeable on the issues, but we believe Heidi Kasama deserves a second term.

Republican Brian Hibbetts is a retired Metro officer facing Democrat Will Rucker, who works with nonprofits, in Assembly District 13. With a focus on public safety and supporting free-market principles, Brian Hibbetts is the better choice.

In Assembly District 21, incumbent Democratic Elaine Marzola is facing Republican Jon Petrick, a chiropractor. Ms. Marzola is a reliable vote for the status quo. Mr. Petrick wants to see choice in education and thinks Nevada has a spending problem. Vote for Jon Petrick.

Democrat Rick Ramos is challenging incumbent Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy in District 22. Ms. Hardy isn’t showy, but she sponsors bills to fix problems faced by Nevadans. Melissa Hardy deserves another term.

In District 35, Democratic Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow seeks a third term against Republican Tiffany Jones, who used to own a bakery. The Legislature desperately needs small-business champions. Tiffany Jones is the pick here.

Democrat Shea Backus, an attorney, once represented District 37 and is running again for the seat against Republican Jacob Deaville, who owns a construction business. His support for school choice and occupational licensing reform make Jacob Deaville our pick.