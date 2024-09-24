Review-Journal endorsements: North Las Vegas City Council

A City Council seat is on the ballot in North Las Vegas, where Ruth Garcia-Anderson hopes to win a full term in Ward 2 after being appointed in December 2022. It was her first formal involvement in politics after being a stay-at-home mom for a decade. Her priority is public safety. She says the city needs faster response times and more patrols at night. She sees no need to raise taxes going forward.

Robert “Twixx” Taylor is an entrepreneur who owns a chain of barber shops. He also wants to hire more police officers in an effort to reduce crime. He’d like teenagers to have more things to do so they’ll be less likely to get in trouble.

He says he’s “not against” rent control because housing prices remain so high. He wants to cap the number of homes bought by out-of-state investors. He’d like North Las Vegas to stop seeing itself as the “little brother” and undertake larger projects, such as building a stadium, like Henderson has done.

North Las Vegas has had a remarkable turnaround over the past decade. Mr. Taylor’s interventionist tendencies would be a detriment to continued progress. Ruth Garcia-Anderson is the best choice in this race.