RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Democrats once again reveal themselves to be phonies on immigration

With Biden's knife firmly implanted in their backs, some immigration advocates are disappointed and angry.

Dear Democrats, I see you. And I don’t trust you. Because you’ve shown time and again that you’re not to be trusted.

President Joe Biden is an affable hustler who has been in politics so long — nearly a half century — that he wouldn’t know straight talk if it slapped him in the face. But he is also enabled by liberals, progressives and leftists who fall in line even when Democrats fall short.

Like they do on immigration. Last week, the White House unveiled a 21-point plan to tackle the issue.

Think 2022 midterm elections. This was the first move, and a defensive move at that. Republicans are gearing up to attack Democrats, especially the Biden administration, for allegedly creating a porous southern border.

That’s a bold and hypocritical play for a party that is beholden to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has an insatiable appetite for cheap labor. Republicans have spent decades winking at illegal immigration and being lax on deportations. The supposed “rule of law” party would have more credibility if the GOP didn’t coddle outlaws — from a rogue Arizona sheriff who defied court orders demanding that he stop profiling Hispanics to violent insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and beat police officers who tried to stop them.

Still, the Republicans will attack. So the White House is trying to pre-empt the assault by transitioning from Mother Teresa to Dirty Harry.

Biden’s 21-point plan puts its weight on beefing up border security, keeping out migrants and expediting the removal of refugee families without the pesky requirement of due process. There is obligatory lip service to supporting Dreamers, giving citizenship to the undocumented and forking over economic aid to corrupt governments in Central America in the hopes that they’ll keep more of their people from heading to the United States.

Yet the administration will continue to expel immigrants under Title 42, a public health order that allows border officials to immediately expel migrants between ports of entry under the pretext of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

Why bother putting lipstick on this pig? The Biden immigration plan is Trump 2.0. New boss, same as the old boss.

“If I’m elected president, we’re going to immediately end Trump’s assault on the dignity of immigrant communities,” Biden said as he accepted his party’s nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. “We’re going to restore our moral standing in the world and our historic role as a safe haven for refugees and asylum-seekers.”

Where did that guy go? With Biden’s knife firmly implanted in their backs, some immigration advocates are disappointed and angry.

Robyn Barnard, senior advocacy counsel for refugee protection at Human Rights First, accused the administration this week of violating asylum law and failing to “protect and respect” refugees.

“Expedited removal has proven to be a due process and human rights fiasco, again and again. The last thing the Biden administration should be doing is subjecting children, parents and other asylum seekers to this expedited deportation process,” Barnard said in a statement.

All of this raises the question: Why elect Democrats if — when it comes to immigration — they’re going to impersonate Republicans?

Like the GOP, Democrats put their re-election prospects first and the welfare of refugees and immigrants last. Democrats are so afraid of being seen as the “open borders” party that is weak on enforcement that they break their promises, abandon their values and betray their supporters. The motto of the Democratic Party has become: “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses — and we’ll throw them under the bus the first chance we get.”

Democrats are not fooling anyone who pays attention, knows history and remembers how lawmakers voted in the past. The phony compassion of the left has — in the 35 years since Congress passed the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, which combined enforcement with amnesty for the undocumented — worn thin for those of us who refuse to be distracted or mollified with the idea that, well, at least Democrats are better than Republicans.

As if. Being an improvement on the GOP when it comes to immigration is a mighty low bar to clear.

The problem is not just that Democrats so often do nothing when Republicans play their racist games. That would be bad enough. The real problem is that, with regularity, Democrats tend to do the wrong thing — such as caving in to fear mongering or pandering to Americans’ nativist impulses.

It’s a repugnant, self-serving and bipartisan tradition that Biden and his administration appear eager to preserve.

