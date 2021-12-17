RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Opioid trial doesn’t go well for ‘Big Drug Stores’

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, in Montpelier, Vt. Nevada's state attorney general has released documents about the hiring of his former legal firm to represent the state against the maker of the opioid OxyContin. Attorney General Aaron Ford's office posted contract materials online on Monday, May 6, 2019. They show the firm Eglet Prince topped eight other firms for a contract that could get the firm $350 million if the state wins a judgment of $1.5 billion. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

The truth can be a tough pill to swallow.

Here’s a dose: Millions of Americans remain addicted to painkillers and other prescription drugs. The opioid crisis has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. The states hit the hardest include West Virginia, Maryland, New Hampshire and Ohio.

Thousands of lives have been destroyed. The courts are flooded. Law enforcement resources have been diverted. Social services agencies are overwhelmed.

Much of the blame for this public health catastrophe goes to Big Pharma and Big Med. But the culprits had a willing accomplice: Big Drug Stores. Everyone made money from this partnership. Many doctors act as “consultants” for pharmaceutical companies, while pharmacies make a profit on every pill they sell.

Who paid the price? People in agony, working-class folks looking for even temporary relief from aches and pain. These are the people that one top drug industry executive famously derided as “pill-billies.”

Over the past 10 years, I’ve seen plenty of doctors for various ailments. I’ve also taken my 80-year-old father and 79-year-old mother to see a variety of doctors on many occasions.

One thing I’ve learned from all those visits, and the several dozen prescriptions they produced: Doctors often don’t know all that much about the pills they’re pushing. See for yourself. The next time your doctor writes a prescription, ask questions. Ask for the entire list of side effects. Ask if the drug is incompatible with any other drug you’re taking. Ask what the latest research says about the drug’s effectiveness. You’re likely to get a blank stare.

Do you know who are experts on drugs? Pharmacists. More than once, I’ve had a pharmacist question a prescription because the drug I was being asked to take was a duplicate of one I was already taking.

When this system of checks and balances works correctly, the pharmacist is the last line of defense against patient injury, as well as the drug industry’s greed and incompetence. When that line breaks, the effects are disastrous.

Last month, a federal jury in Cleveland found three of the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains — CVS, Walgreens and Walmart — liable for helping fuel the opioid crisis and failing to protect customers. Two municipalities in the Buckeye State — Lake County and Trumbull County — demanded that the mega-pharmacies reimburse them for the costs of drug treatment, social services and law enforcement associated with the crisis.

In Trumbull County, about 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed to patients by doctors and pharmacies between 2012 and 2016. That’s 400 pills for every county resident. In Lake County, some 61 million painkillers were distributed during that same period.

Several months ago, I asked my doctor what he must have thought was an odd question: How many pills are considered “too many” for someone to take? Ten per day? Twenty?

“There is no number,” he said.

Taken aback, I pointed out that many pills — such as some statins intended to battle high cholesterol — carry a warning of possible liver damage. And it’s still perfectly safe to take a dozen or more pills every day?

He nodded and started writing another prescription. Not once did he say what he should have said: “If you have any questions about the risk of taking certain medications, ask your pharmacist.”

In their court battle, the two Ohio counties successfully relied on so-called public nuisance laws. They argued that the pharmacies were a “public nuisance” because of the reckless and irresponsible manner in which they dispensed pain medication into their communities. In fact, lawyers for the counties argued, the pharmacies broke the law that requires pharmacists to be vigilant and flag suspicious prescriptions.

In response, the lawyers for the pharmacies pointed their fingers at everyone else — doctors, patients, drug companies.

The counties had sought a combined $2.4 billion. But the final judgment — which will be determined by a federal judge in the spring — could be higher.

This is just the beginning. There are as many as 3,000 federal opioid lawsuits, and hundreds of other cases making their way through state courts.

Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Holly Froum — who follows opioid litigation — predicts that the total exposure faced by the drug industry from state and local governments over painkillers alone could be as much as $50 billion.

Good to hear. Let’s hope that many of these lawsuits are successful, and pharmacies, physicians and pharmaceutical companies have to pay until it hurts. If the discomfort gets too severe, maybe they could take some of those painkillers they’ve showered on millions of Americans.

That sounds like justice. And, it’s just what the doctor ordered.

