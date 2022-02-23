RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: San Francisco school board recall offers lessons to the rest of America

Smoke from wildfires obscures the San Francisco skyline behind the Golden Gate Bridge Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, near Sausalito, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Not every stirring in California grows into a national trend that sweeps across the country.

But last week’s friendly fire revolution in San Francisco — where progressive Democratic voters supported the recall of three progressive Democratic school board members — just might travel well.

As with most of the upheaval these days involving school boards, the recall by the bay had to do with COVID — specifically extended lockdowns, student masking policies and public anger over how detached and out-of-step some board members are from the reality parents face.

But the recall was also about something more basic: the importance of elected officials actually showing up for work. When the members of the public are grappling every day with difficult issues, such as finding child care when schools close or deciding whether to get their child vaccinated, people need to know that elected officials are dealing with tough issues, too.

Rather than focus on reopening the schools during the first year of the pandemic, or devising more effective ways of teaching students outside the classroom, the school board members ousted in San Francisco — Gabriela López, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga — were satisfied with performative liberal gestures. They renamed nearly four dozen schools and scrapped merit-based admissions policies at a prestigious high school. They could have taught a class on tone-deafness.

“It’s not about renaming, itself,” recall organizer Autumn Looijen told Politico before the vote. “It’s about renaming while the house is on fire.”

In a city that is overwhelmingly Democratic, and where Republicans account for less than 10 percent of the electorate, all three progressive board members who got the boot were recalled by more than 72 percent of voters.

Traditional partisan battles are boring. Intramural skirmishes — Dems vs. Dems or Reps vs. Reps — are the most fun to watch and by far the most enlightening. When members of the same herd lock horns, we can often see the nuance between different positions. We learn more.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, whose office is nonpartisan but who is described as progressive, endorsed the recall. Breed said it came down to school board members failing to prioritize the needs of students.

We need to think hard about what just happened. After all, something similar might soon happen to a school board near you.

Consider these four takeaways.

This is an encouraging example of people, Republicans and Democrats alike, putting parenthood before partisanship. The COVID lockdown taught parents that they care about their kids’ education more than they thought they did. And many of those parents have concluded that school officials cannot be trusted because they put their interests ahead of those of students. Let’s hope that lightbulb stays on.

Move over, inflation, crime and COVID. America’s public education is the new top issue in the nation. People understand the topic and how it affects children and parents. So it packs a punch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin already knows this. He rode the issue all the way to the governor’s mansion. There is also no doubt that education will be a top issue in this year’s midterm elections. Republicans will see to it.

In education, as in politics, individuals can go too far and push their luck until they’re out of luck. To crack down on the teaching of critical race theory, Youngkin has now gone too far by launching an intrusive tip line where teachers, students and parents can report concerns about what is taught in school. Likewise, the ousted school board members took their indifference to community concerns too far, insisting that the effort to recall them was part of a vast Republican-led conspiracy to take control of school boards. Seriously? In San Francisco, where the GOP is DOA?

Finally, serving on local school boards is perhaps the most precarious gig in American politics. It wasn’t long ago that local offices were thought to offer the greatest amount of job security. Individuals were elected to the county board of supervisors and served for 20 years, often unopposed. No longer. These days, the closer you are to the public, the more likely it is that the public will reach out and grab you by the throat.

As life under COVID nears the two-year mark, California has emerged as the nation’s ultimate state of confusion.

One day, thousands of football fans packed into a fancy stadium in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl and flouted mask requirements. The next day, students had to show up to school wearing masks.

Madness is awfully tough to defend. So in San Francisco, a bunch of progressive voters have stopped trying and started making changes.

