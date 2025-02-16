Trump’s move to restore merit and excellence in America

President Donald Trump has made many changes, some of which have caused much debate. One of the most talked-about decisions is to remove federal programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

These programs, purportedly designed to make workplaces more inclusive, are being rolled back to ensure that hiring and promotions are based on proven competencies, skills and merit rather than on other factors. This shift toward a merit-based system was expected, as it aligns with the belief that fairness comes from valuing a person’s abilities above all else.

Some groups and organizations strongly support DEI and have spoken out against changes to these policies. Individuals such as Al Sharpton and organizations such as the NAACP and the National Urban League have promised to resist these changes, arguing that removing DEI policies is a step backward.

However, this presents a puzzling contradiction. These groups appear to have departed from Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous call to judge individuals by the “content of their character” rather than the “color of their skin.” Instead, DEI emphasizes treating people differently based on race or gender, often sidelining considerations of competence or skill. In reality, this approach risks reverting to a pre-Civil Rights era, where skin color and ethnicity were the primary determinants for hiring and advancement decisions.

By advocating for special accommodations — such as lower testing requirements or relaxed workplace standards — DEI policies promote a concerning message: Some individuals cannot succeed without additional support.

This notion echoes racist Darwinist ideas that suggest Blacks are somehow inherently incapable, which is harmful and degrading. It implies that Black people (and others from different ethnic backgrounds) need special assistance and exceptions to thrive, fostering a belief in mediocrity rather than excellence.

King believed that, with equal opportunities, anyone could achieve greatness through hard work, resilience and determination. In contrast, DEI initiatives promote systems that undermine this belief, replacing it with a framework that rewards (or penalizes) individuals based on superficial and subjective characteristics rather than proven competencies and demonstrated achievements.

The consequences of DEI policies are becoming increasingly apparent. Recent events have shown that DEI hiring practices can lead to serious mistakes and even loss of life. For instance, lapses by Secret Service personnel nearly allowed candidate Trump to be assassinated. Additionally, FBI investigators hired under DEI policies made egregious errors in adequately responding to a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department also failed to prevent terrorist actions because of its DEI-appointed police chief, who apparently was unaware that street barriers could have been used to mitigate or prevent these actions.

As fires rage out of control in Los Angeles with little containment in sight, the Los Angeles Fire Department suffers from poor leadership and decision-making directly tied to DEI hiring. It has been confirmed that many of the missteps and significant failures exacerbating the difficulty of combating the fires are because the Los Angeles mayor, fire chief and many lower-ranking officials have benefited from and strongly support DEI policies and strategies for hiring and advancement.

These failures represent a small glimpse into the numerous DEI-related issues occurring worldwide. They highlight a stark truth: DEI does not foster fairness or excellence. Instead, it places individuals in roles for which they may not be prepared, robbing them of the dignity that comes from being fully qualified and deserving. More important, it jeopardizes public safety and trust. Without exception, workplace morale and overall work quality decline when DEI policies are implemented.

Perhaps a more appropriate slogan for DEI could be “Destroys Everything Involved.” Every organization that adopts DEI involvement suffers. DEI does not reward hard work or talent. Rather, it prioritizes surface-level (often subjective) differences, which come at a tremendous cost to human flourishing.

We have reached a crucial point in history. We must determine whether we should strive for a system that emphasizes core American values, encourages proper skills and competency development, focuses on morality and fairness, and promotes personal dignity. Or should we continue down a regrettable path where mediocrity is celebrated, and safety and trust are sacrificed in favor of artificially created (and often illegal) appearances?

Trump has appropriately addressed this issue.

With Trump’s proclamation, he aims to restore America to be a country where the rule of law is upheld, equality is embraced, personal dignity is valued and the excellence of human flourishing for all Americans is encouraged and expected. Americans should stand united with the new DEI directives and applaud DEI’s ultimate and final demise.

Kevin McGary, a Project 21 ambassador, is the co-founder of Every Black Life Matters, an organization dedicated to civic engagement and biblical justice. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.