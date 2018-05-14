VIEWPOINT: A great day for Israel — and for America

When the new U.S. Embassy is dedicated in Jerusalem today, we Israelis will rejoice with pride, and rightly so.

Today marks a national watershed moment. It is a truly festive occasion that should be celebrated as a defining moment alongside the declaration of independence in 1948, and the 1967 Six-Day War, when Israel defeated three Arab armies and a coalition of states that supported them.

In today’s ceremony, it will feel like that famous verse from Psalms. We will feel as if we were dreaming. Our mouths will be filled with laughter, and our tongues with singing, as we watch our beloved, ancient, eternal undivided capital, Jerusalem, our source of prayer for 3,000 years, being honored.

Americans should also rejoice — at least as much as Israelis. I know this because I am not just a native Israeli, I am also a U.S. citizen who cares about America’s interests a great deal.

The opening of the new embassy is a high-water mark for U.S. foreign policy and for our president, Donald Trump. Just over a year has passed since he was sworn in for his first term as president, and he has already reasserted America’s role as a clear beacon of values and courage for all nations in a world that too often lacks an anchor for stability and morals.

Exactly 70 years ago, when the horrors of World War II were still fresh, another great president, Harry Truman, bolstered America’s image as a superpower when he recognized Israel moments after it was established. Trump is the Truman of our era.

Trump knows full well that Americans will benefit from the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, just as other peace-seeking nations from around the world will benefit from the move.

Trump took action on Jerusalem, just as he made the noble decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal last week, and just as he is pursuing an aggressive policy vis-à-vis North Korea.

The United States is the most positive and most stabilizing force on the world stage. It has no substitute. Its international clout relies on its credibility, which was put in question when past U.S. presidents reneged on their promises to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in accordance with 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act. That act, which requires the moving of the embassy, was passed with overwhelming support in Congress. Where other presidents wavered and failed, Trump came along and put things in place.

In the wake of this decision, no one will ever again question his determination to promote U.S. interests abroad and strengthen the country, as he is already doing. By sidelining the scaremongers and appeasers, Trump has stepped up to the plate as the leader of the world’s most important superpower.

This is great news for America on all fronts. It will surely help vis-à-vis the Palestinians, who have been protesting our president’s courageous step on Jerusalem.

For too long, the Palestinians have stalled the peace process because they hold on to the falsehood that Jerusalem belongs to them. The pragmatic Palestinians have long understood this is just a fantasy, and that Israelis will never give up the city that they were promised by the Bible thousands of years before Islam, a city that has become a model of freedom for religious and ethnic coexistence under Israeli sovereignty.

By taking Jerusalem off the table, the U.S. has given those pragmatists an opportunity to think again and find a viable agreement with their Israeli neighbors.

America’s greatness stems from it being an exemplary model, which inspires others to follow its lead. Those that do so become its friends, and as the president said many times, America has no better friend than Israel. In that sense, the policy change that Trump has led when it comes to Jerusalem is based on reciprocity: Friends help each other out. This sends a powerful and pure message that will draw other countries to the U.S. and its eternal values of freedom, truth and loyalty.

I am in high spirits today, as an Israeli, as an American and as a woman who seeks to make the world a better place. I feel blessed to be able to witness such courageous leadership on the part of President Trump.

Thank you, Mr. President. You did the right thing. You have performed true miracles.

Dr. Miriam Adelson is an expert in drug addiction and a philanthropist. With her husband, Sheldon Adelson, she owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Israel Hayom. This article was published today in both papers.