5 minutes with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons

The Imagine Dragons frontman on coming home to Las Vegas, fighting for young cancer patients, playing stadium rock, and raising little rockers (… or doctors).

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs during a show for the bands' new album "Origins" at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

You recently finished your European tour. What’s the first thing you do when you comeback home to Vegas?

I get to sleep in my own bed. It’s the greatest thing ever. I feel like I’m on vacation when I’m at home. We were very lucky to take the kids on the road in Europe with us this summer. But nothing beats home. I couldn’t wait for my first home-cooked meal. My wife is Spanish-Italian. Give me some good Spanish food and my own bed.

You’re a rock star. What’s with getting your own zucchini at the Summerlin farmer’s market?

I love going to the farmer’s stand, because as a lifelong Vegas native nothing makes me happier than seeing the community come together. Golden Knights. Streets of Summerlin. The people are out. It’s a real thing and it just makes me happy to be part of the culture and community here.

September marks the eighth gala for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. Why is this organization that has raised more than $13 million so close to your heart?

It’s one of my two favorite nights of the year. The other is the Live Loud Gala. Vegas has been so incredibly supportive of TRF. Last year, we raised $3 million at the gala and we’re hoping for $5 million this year. Honestly, I don’t think there is anything more heartbreaking than a child who has cancer. Children should have a whole life ahead of them. As a father, I can’t think of a bigger nightmare than having little ones go through pain.

After COVID, is it wonderful to play to packed crowds?

Nothing has made me happier than looking out and seeing people smile or looking me in the eyes. I’ll look right back. I love giving them a hug or high-five. These moments together with others are something we all took for granted, but such an important part of humanity. It makes us feel less divided. The world needs it.

Let’s break some news here. How about Imagine Dragons playing the Super Bowl in Vegas?

Ha! I would never say never. But, I do think we still have some years to pay our dues. Maybe the Super Bowl in another decade or two.

A Vegas residency?

Well, I’m saving the residency for when I’m really getting old or road weary. As much as I don’t want to be away from my wife and kids, a residency might sound tempting, but just not right now.

You are a dad of three daughters and a son. Any aspiring rock stars in the bunch?

I want them to do whatever their hearts desire. They’re all musically inclined. Someone is always singing at our house. I’m sure one of them will form a band. Hey, my mom wanted me to become a doctor or lawyer. Look how that turned out. ◆