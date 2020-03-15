All charged up for camping

Portable solar power banks, compatible with smartphones, cameras, laptops and radios, are great for camping, hiking and other overnight wireless getaways.

(Hypergear)

The Hypergear Solar 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank (Fry’s, $39.99) has universal charging ports and indicator lights for battery and solar levels.

It includes a built-in flashlight and can be recharged with USB or solar. myhypergear.com